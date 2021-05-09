Pakistan Seeks More Trade With Central Asia in Diversity Push

Article content

(Bloomberg) — Pakistan is looking to intensify trade with neighbor Afghanistan and countries in Central Asia, as it looks to diversify commerce beyond the top players, the nation’s trade adviser said.

The South Asian nation is looking to finalize a new trade accord with Kabul by June, Abdul Razak Dawood, the commerce adviser to Prime Minister Imran Khan, said in an interview in Islamabad. It plans to grow trade with five landlocked Central Asian nations — Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan — to about $1.5 billion a year from less than a billion in the past decade, he said.

“We’re too restricted to a few countries — North America, European Union and China,” said Dawood. “But there is a much bigger world.”

The U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan promises a return of stability and provides an opportunity to Pakistan to strengthen commerce with its neighbor, which sits at the cross-roads of South and Central Asia. Also, Islamabad stands to benefit from greater trade with Central Asian markets that are rich in energy resources needed to feed its ambition to grow its industrial base.

Pakistan is due to sign transit and preferential trade agreement with Uzbekistan in July, Dawood said.