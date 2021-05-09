New Netflix releases this week in May – full list

If you’re looking for a comprehensive list of everything coming to Netflix this week, look no further.

Over the course of the next seven days, the streaming service is bringing subscribers an array of new titles, including high-profile films, interesting documentaries and a terrifying new horror film titled Oxygen.

Find everything you’ll be able to add to your watchlist, should you so wish, below.

Original Titles

Movies

12 May

Oxygen

14 May

Ferry

I Am All Girls

Jungle Beat: The Movie

The Strange House

The Woman in the Window

TV

12 May

Dance of the Forty One

The Upshaws

13 May

Castlevania season four

14 May

Halston

Haunted season three

Love, Death & Robots season two

Move to Heaven

Ewan McGregor leads new Ryan Murphy series ‘Halston’ (ATSUSHI NISHIJIMA/NETFLIX)

Documentary

11 May

Money, Explained

Licenced Titles

TV

11 May

Motherland series two

14 May

The Mystic River

A new series of ‘Motherland’ is coming to Netflix (BBC/Merman)

Movies

10 May

The Corrupted

Deadly Switch

It Is Never Too Late

The Last Adventure

The Outlaw and His Wife / Victor Sjostrom

12 May

Brightburn

Horror film ‘Brightburn’ is joining Netflix this week (Sony Pictures Releasing)

14 May

Ma

15 May

Love or Money

16 May

Curious George 3: Back to the Jungle

Dad’s Army

Highlander

The Doors

The Nutty Professor II: The Klumps

You’ll soon be able to add ‘Dad’s army’ to your Netflix watchlist

Documentary

13 May

Wave of Cinema: Filosofi Kopi

14 May

Alma Matters

Anime

14 May

The Heroic Legend of Arslan

15 May

Bakugan Armoured Alliance

Beyblade Burst Rise

Kuroko’s Basketball season two