New Netflix releases this week in May – full list

If you’re looking for a comprehensive list of everything coming to Netflix this week, look no further.
Over the course of the next seven days, the streaming service is bringing subscribers an array of new titles, including high-profile films, interesting documentaries and a terrifying new horror film titled Oxygen.
Find everything you’ll be able to add to your watchlist, should you so wish, below.
Original Titles
Movies
12 May
Oxygen
14 May
Ferry
I Am All Girls
Jungle Beat: The Movie
The Strange House
TV
12 May
Dance of the Forty One
The Upshaws
13 May
Castlevania season four
14 May
Haunted season three
Love, Death & Robots season two
Move to Heaven
Documentary
11 May
Money, Explained
Licenced Titles
TV
11 May
Motherland series two
14 May
The Mystic River
Movies
10 May
The Corrupted
Deadly Switch
It Is Never Too Late
The Last Adventure
The Outlaw and His Wife / Victor Sjostrom
12 May
Brightburn
14 May
Ma
15 May
Love or Money
16 May
Curious George 3: Back to the Jungle
Dad’s Army
Highlander
The Doors
The Nutty Professor II: The Klumps
Documentary
13 May
Wave of Cinema: Filosofi Kopi
14 May
Alma Matters
Anime
14 May
The Heroic Legend of Arslan
15 May
Bakugan Armoured Alliance
Beyblade Burst Rise
Kuroko’s Basketball season two