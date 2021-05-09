Netflix UK: Full list of every movie and TV show leaving

Netflix is about to take down a large number of titles.
The streaming service doesn’t publicise the films and TV show it’s removing each month.
But should you search for a title that happens to be leaving over the coming weeks, Netflix will let you know that you only have a short space of time to finish watching it before it vanishes.
Below, we have collated the full list of everything leaving Netflix over the next seven days.
Check back here for regular updates on what’s leaving the service
10 May
The Apostate
Bheemayan
Chhota Bheem Ka Romani Adventure
Jeepers Creepers 3
11 May
The Beginning of Life: The Series
Katie
Support the Girls
12 May
Ha Unlimited
13 May
Leo the Lion
Magic Snowflake
Santa’ Apprentice
Scandal in Sorrento
The Sign of Venus
Trick or Treaters
14 May
The Social Network
15 May
Aadu 2
American Wedding
Attack the Devil: Harold Evans and the Last Nazi War Crime
Cake
Chalay Thay Saath
Elizabeth: The Golden Age
Fast Color
Inside Man
The Intent
Learning Time with Timmy
Love in 7 Days
Monster Math Squad
Oblivion
RBG
Role Models
Sorry to Bother You
Super Why!
Thanks for Sharing
20 Feet From Stardom
16 May
Follow Me
Life of the Party
Sensitive Skin