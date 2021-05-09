Musk boosts his brand, and NBCUniversal’s, on ‘Saturday Night Live’

Article content

DETROIT — Billionaire Elon Musk dropped a surprise early in his hotly anticipated turn as host of “Saturday Night Live,” saying in his monolog that he “is the first person with Asperger’s” to host the show, before clowning through skits for the first global livestream of the NBCUniversal comedy show.

Musk, one of the world’s richest individuals, opened his monolog by telling an audience in more than 100 countries he is “the first person with Asperger’s to host SNL. At least the first to admit it.” The billionaire poked fun at himself, saying “I’m pretty good at running human in emulation mode.”

Asperger syndrome is a condition on the autism spectrum that is associated with difficulty in social interaction, and sometimes is referred to as high functioning autism.

Throughout the show, Musk gently poked fun at himself, including his penchant for provocative tweets and his one-time choice to smoke a joint on a podcast.

“To anyone I’ve offended I just want to say, I reinvented electric cars and send people to Mars on a rocket ship. Did you think I would be a Joe normal dude?”

Musk’s mother, Mae, joined him on stage and the two made a joke about Dogecoin, the cryptocurrency Musk has touted.

Anticipation of Musk’s “Saturday Night Live” appearance excited investors in cryptocurrencies, including Dogecoin, a digital currency with a shiba inu dog as its avatar. Dogecoin prices had surged ahead of Musk’s television appearance.