Most Asian currencies firm, Indonesian rupiah climbs nearly 1%

The following table shows rates for Asian

currencies against the dollar at 0212 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S.

DOLLAR

Change on the day at

0212 GMT

Currency Latest bid Previous Pct

day Move

Japan yen 108.830 108.6 -0.21

Sing dlr 1.326 1.3247 -0.06

Taiwan dlr 27.769 27.908 +0.50

Korean won 1115.000 1121.3 +0.57

Baht 31.050 31.16 +0.35

Peso 47.781 47.77 -0.02

Rupiah 14160.000 14280 +0.85

Rupee 73.510 73.51 0.00

Ringgit 4.103 4.11 +0.17

Yuan 6.430 6.4308 +0.01

Change so

far in 2021

Currency Latest bid End 2020 Pct

Move

Japan yen 108.830 103.24 -5.14

Sing dlr 1.326 1.3209 -0.35

Taiwan dlr 27.769 28.483 +2.57

Korean won 1115.000 1086.20 -2.58

Baht 31.050 29.96 -3.51

Peso 47.781 48.01 +0.48

Rupiah 14160.000 14040 -0.85

Rupee 73.510 73.07 -0.61

Ringgit 4.103 4.0200 -2.02

Yuan 6.430 6.5283 +1.53

(Reporting by Rashmi Ashok in Bengaluru)