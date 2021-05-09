More robots are entering the Canadian workforce

Reviews and recommendations are unbiased and products are independently selected. Postmedia may earn an affiliate commission from purchases made through links on this page.

If your vision of the future job market looks like something out The Jetsons, with George sitting at the controls pushing buttons all day (controlling what, we are not really sure), think again. While automation is undoubtedly ingraining itself into our work worlds, there’s no need to panic. In fact, studies have shown that introducing robots into our lives can actually mean more jobs for us made of human flesh. The onus is ours then to ensure that we are prepared to jump on new opportunities.

In 2018, it was reported that Canada has 136 robots per 10,000 employees — well above the world average of 69. With the onslaught of the pandemic, that number continues to rise, with restricted human contact being a huge factor. While there is little doubt that some jobs will be lost to automation, not only will companies need a real person to operate and maintain, and indeed, even create the AI behind the machine, there are a plethora of new jobs that will be created. Inc.com has created a list of 21 future jobs that robots are actually creating — with titles that perhaps no one could have even dreamed of a few years back, such as Master of Edge Computing, Genomic Portfolio Director, or Digital Tailor. Oxford University predicts that by 2025, over half of our jobs will be taken over by robots. But again, that doesn’t mean we will be left behind in the dirt.