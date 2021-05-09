Literally to the moon — SpaceX payload funded by DOGE plans to reach lunar orbit in 2022 By Cointelegraph

Literally to the moon — SpaceX payload funded by DOGE plans to reach lunar orbit in 2022
Canada-based manufacturing and logistics firm Geometric Energy Corporation will be launching a Dogecoin-funded payload on one of SpaceX’s first rockets to the moon.
In a Sunday announcement from Geometric Energy Corporation, the company said its commercial satellite could be traveling to the moon as early as the first quarter of 2022 aboard the SpaceX Falcon 9 launch vehicle. Weighing 40 kilograms — roughly 88 pounds — the payload is designed to “obtain lunar-spatial intelligence from sensors and cameras on-board with integrated communications and computational systems.”
