Litecoin Jumps 20% In a Green Day By Investing.com



Litecoin Jumps 20% In a Green Day



Investing.com – was trading at $408.084 by 23:52 (03:52 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Monday, up 20.15% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage gain since March 13, 2020.

The move upwards pushed Litecoin’s market cap up to $27.070B, or 1.08% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, Litecoin’s market cap was $25.609B.

Litecoin had traded in a range of $387.812 to $412.802 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, Litecoin has seen a rise in value, as it gained 48.04%. The volume of Litecoin traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $12.079B or 4.87% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $271.9343 to $412.8018 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, Litecoin is still down 2.84% from its all-time high of $420.00 set on December 12, 2017.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $59,288.2 on the Investing.com Index, up 1.20% on the day.

was trading at $4,051.85 on the Investing.com Index, a gain of 4.45%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $1,109.797B or 44.41% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $468.762B or 18.76% of the total cryptocurrency market value.