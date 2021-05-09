Litecoin Climbs 11% In a Green Day By Investing.com



Litecoin Climbs 11% In a Green Day



Investing.com – was trading at $383.819 by 18:37 (22:37 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Sunday, up 10.67% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage gain since May 5.

The move upwards pushed Litecoin’s market cap up to $25.140B, or 1.03% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, Litecoin’s market cap was $23.701B.

Litecoin had traded in a range of $334.673 to $383.819 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, Litecoin has seen a rise in value, as it gained 40.84%. The volume of Litecoin traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $9.000B or 3.74% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $268.6007 to $383.8191 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, Litecoin is still down 8.61% from its all-time high of $420.00 set on December 12, 2017.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $58,120.8 on the Investing.com Index, down 1.17% on the day.

was trading at $3,900.16 on the Investing.com Index, a gain of 0.57%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $1,088.428B or 44.53% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $451.230B or 18.46% of the total cryptocurrency market value.