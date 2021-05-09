Knowns and unknowns about the hack at Colonial Pipeline

Article content

WASHINGTON — Ransom-seeking hackers have broken into Colonial Pipeline, prompting the company to shut one of America’s major arteries for fuel delivery.

Here is a look at what we know, and what we don’t, about one of the most disruptive digital shakedown efforts to hit a U.S. company.

WHO IS INVOLVED?

Alpharetta, Georgia-based Colonial Pipeline and the U.S. government have both blamed ransomware for the massive outage, pointing the finger at cybercriminal gangs who routinely hold data and computer networks hostage in exchange for digital currency payments.

There is no official word on which group is believed to have carried out the intrusion – and attributing malicious activity online can be extremely difficult – but a former U.S. official and three industry sources told Reuters a group dubbed “DarkSide” was among the suspects. If so, that would lay the responsibility on a new but professional group of criminals believed to be operating out of the former Soviet republics.

Cybersecurity FireEye is involved with the incident response, according to three industry sources.

HOW BAD IS IT?

Ransomware can deal catastrophic damage to an organization’s network by locking away critical data or even wrecking computers beyond repair. But the effect on the actual nuts and bolts of energy companies’ operations varies.