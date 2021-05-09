Kate Winslet And Leonardo DiCaprio Best Friendship Moments

1.

When Leo was asked what had changed physically about Kate in the days since they first met, and he replied with this:

2.

When Kate admitted that they still quote Titanic lines to each other:

3.

When they made a lovely red carpet pair:

5.

When Kate said THIS during her 2009 Golden Globes acceptance speech:

6.

And then when Leo congratulated her and topped it off with this:

7.

And when Kate looked unbelievably proud of Leo’s Oscar win:

8.

And gave him a good ol’ hug:


9.

When Kate looked back on her first time meeting Leo, pre-Titanic, and said this:

10.

When Kate told People magazine in 2016, “He’s a solid, loyal person. He’s a great friend, he always has been, and not just to me but to everyone around him. He still has friends he had when we made Titanic.”


11.

When Leo called Kate his “favorite actress.”

12.

And when Kate revealed that the feeling is mutual:

13.

When Kate told a story about how Leo would make her put her foot up against his, and then laugh because their feet are the same size:


They’re a size 11, in case you were wondering.

14.

When Kate said that she was “jolly lucky” to have Leo:

15.

When Kate said that she was originally concerned that she wouldn’t be able to focus on Titanic, given how hot Leo is, but then said this:

16.

And Leo’s response to the clip was to say this:

BRB, I appear to have something in my eye…

