Japan PM Suga brushes aside calls for extra budget amid pandemic By Reuters

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Monday brushed aside calls for the government to compile a supplementary budget to support a pandemic-ravaged economy.
“The government has reserves set aside, which it can tap for emergency spending” to cope with the COVID-19 pandemic, Suga told parliament, in response to a lawmaker calling for an extra budget.
