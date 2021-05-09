James Norton In The Nevers Inspired This Thirst Post

By
Bradly Lamb
…No reason at all!

I keep on zoning out and having to rewatch The Nevers… I’m pretty sure it’s just so I can have an excuse to rewatch James Norton’s ass


Twitter: @emmiebe18

Who could blame them! After all, James has been leading the thirst brigade for quite some time now.


Jason Laveris / FilmMagic / Getty Images

I, for one, first came across James in War and Peace. A literary king!

Then there was McMafia, which I’m fairly sure I finished? Or watched most of? Anyway, suit!


Nick Wall / AMC / courtesy Everett Collection

Then there’s James in Grandchester, which really speaks for itself.

And James in Black Mirror, which, erm, wasn’t exactly saucy — but still, cool vest?

Someone get some water!!!

