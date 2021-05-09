James Norton In The Nevers Inspired This Thirst Post

…No reason at all!
Who could blame them! After all, James has been leading the thirst brigade for quite some time now.
I, for one, first came across James in War and Peace. A literary king!
Then there was McMafia, which I’m fairly sure I finished? Or watched most of? Anyway, suit!
Then there’s James in Grandchester, which really speaks for itself.
And James in Black Mirror, which, erm, wasn’t exactly saucy — but still, cool vest?
Someone get some water!!!
