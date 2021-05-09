Jackée Harry Did Not Want To Play Lisa On Sister, Sister

“I was too young and sexy to be anybody’s MOTHER.”
It’s hard to imagine what Sister, Sister would have been like if Jackée Harry didn’t play Lisa Landry.
The actor revealed on Twitter that she didn’t want to accept the role at first because she didn’t want to play someone’s “mother.”
“I absolutely did NOT want to play Lisa Landry,” Harry wrote on Instagram for Mother’s Day. “I was too young and sexy to be anybody’s MOTHER!”
“But my sister eventually convinced me to take the part and I’m glad I did because it helped me realize how fulfilling it is to mentor younger women,” she continued.
Harry explained that helping Tia and Tamera Mowry “gain confidence, strength, self-worth, self-awareness, [and] love for others” in the business fed her “soul in a way that not even acting does.”
“So imagine the happiness in my heart when I see the wonderful women and mothers that Tia & Tamera have become,” she said.
Harry also said she doesn’t regret playing Lisa because her character “resonated” with so many of her fans “watching from home.”
“All these years later I see how important it was to have a black mom like her on TV,” she said. “It goes to show that when somebody connects with you and allows you to teach them (in person or even through the television screen), what they’re really giving you is the opportunity to show them that they’re not alone.”
“To all the moms out there who are doing your best to raise your kids and hustling so hard to achieve your dreams, I see you. I love you,” Harry added. “You’re the perfect example of how mothers can be sexy, strong, and successful. Happy #MothersDay!”
Thanks to Harry and the rest of her cast members, Sister, Sister quickly became one of the most popular shows in the ‘90s. I’m so glad that she didn’t reject that role.
