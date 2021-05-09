Israel stocks higher at close of trade; TA 35 up 0.50% By Investing.com

Investing.com – Israel stocks were higher after the close on Sunday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Tel Aviv, the gained 0.50% to hit a new 52-week high.

The best performers of the session on the were Liveperson (TASE:), which rose 5.28% or 840 points to trade at 16740 at the close. Meanwhile, Nova (TASE:) added 5.16% or 1470 points to end at 29950 and Perrigo (TASE:) was up 3.04% or 410 points to 13910 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were OPKO Health Inc (TASE:), which fell 3.71% or 48 points to trade at 1247 at the close. Energean Oil & Gas PLC (TASE:) declined 2.87% or 116 points to end at 3922 and Strauss Group (TASE:) was down 1.04% or 99 points to 9386.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange by 293 to 166 and 17 ended unchanged.

Crude oil for June delivery was up 0.20% or 0.13 to $64.84 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in July rose 0.21% or 0.14 to hit $68.23 a barrel, while the June Gold Futures contract rose 0.89% or 16.25 to trade at $1831.95 a troy ounce.

USD/ILS was down 0.10% to 3.2524, while EUR/ILS rose 0.72% to 3.9562.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.81% at 90.203.

