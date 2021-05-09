Health Care Unions Launch Nursing Week with Urgent Plea of Support for Registered Practical Nurses

Article content

SEIU Healthcare and CUPE’s Ontario Council of Hospital Unions release data showing the trauma and turmoil experienced by RPNs

TORONTO — SEIU Healthcare and CUPE’s Ontario Council of Hospital Unions are launching nursing week with an urgent plea of support for registered practical nurses (RPNs). The two unions released polling and survey data showing trauma and turmoil experienced by RPNs on the frontline of our healthcare system.

Registered practical nurses are carrying the weight of a pandemic on their shoulders without the financial or emotional support they need. Low staffing levels in our hospitals mean the work is dangerous and causing mental and physical exhaustion. And a reliance on part-time employment means RPNs continue to go without adequate paid sick days and without isolation pay due to COVID-19.

It is incumbent upon Premier Ford’s government and the Ontario Hospital Association to immediately authorize the resources necessary to provide: