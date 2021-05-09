Gold hovers near 3-month peak as U.S. jobs data miss dents dollar

Article content

Gold prices on Monday hovered close to a

near three-month high hit last week after weaker-than-expected

U.S. jobs data cemented hopes that interest rates will stay low

for some time, pressuring the dollar and boosting bullion’s

appeal.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold was up 0.1% at $1,831.72 per ounce by

0131 GMT, after hitting its highest since Feb. 11 at $1,842.91

in the previous session.

* U.S. gold futures were up 0.2% at $1,834.00 per

ounce.

* The dollar index languished near a more than

two-month low versus major peers, making gold less expensive for

other currency holders.

* U.S. job growth unexpectedly slowed in April, likely

curbed by shortages of workers and raw materials as rapidly

improving public health and massive government aid fueled an

economic boom.

* The 266,000 jobs that U.S. firms added in April were

“nowhere near” what was expected, a Federal Reserve official

said on Friday, and added little to the “substantial further

progress” officials want to see before considering changes to

monetary policy.

* Lower interest rates decrease the opportunity cost of

holding non-yielding bullion

* Stocks rose on Monday, while oil prices jumped after a

cyber attack on a U.S. pipeline operator unnerved markets.