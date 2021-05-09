GameStop saga paves the way for a new decentralized financial order By Cointelegraph



GameStop saga paves the way for a new decentralized financial order



Every significant transformation comes with a new toolset, one that is always surprising at the time and obvious in hindsight. (BTC), climate change and GameStop (NYSE:) are all examples of ways in which mass action is pushing for dramatic, not evolutionary, action. We can also see that these are individual vectors of the same movement, highlighting the inefficient parts of the legacy system and the solutions driven by an aggregation of individuals with a collective belief.

What is so striking, but not unexpected, is that some of these events highlighted the opaque nature of centralized systems. They follow the recent trend of companies like Reddit, Robinhood and E-Trade restricting user access to entire platforms or specific features. The GameStop episode demonstrated how centralized systems could steer trading processes and unfairly disadvantage retail investors for the benefit of legacy institutions. Specifically, it brought to light a surprising amount of collateral requirements on brokers — such as Robinhood — by the clearing corporations. The reasoning for this was the maintenance of sufficient levels of margin.

Elvina Kamalova is a director of investments at Aludra Capital, a digital assets investment management firm based in San Francisco. Elvina has a background in digital assets investments, portfolio management and fintech product development. She is the recipient of the President’s Volunteer Service Award, presented by former President Barack Obama. She’s supported underrepresented entrepreneurs and STEM education of girls and believes in the importance of developing solutions for reducing the wealth gap and cultivating human advancement.

Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph