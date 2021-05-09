Gal Gadot Says Joss Whedon Threatened Her Career

“I handled it on the spot.”
Earlier this year, The Hollywood Reporter reported that director Joss Whedon had threatened to “make [Gadot] look incredibly stupid” during reshoots of Justice League.
Now, THR reports that Gadot has confirmed Whedon’s behavior on set in an interview with Israeli news outlet N12 News.
During the interview, reporter Yuna Leibzon addressed Whedon’s alleged on-set behavior by saying, “He even said you should just be pretty and say your lines. You weren’t going to let him get away with it.” “No,” Gadot replied.
“What I had with Joss basically is that he kind of threatened my career and said if I did something he would make my career miserable,” Gadot continued. “I handled it on the spot.”
Gadot isn’t the only actor to speak out in recent months about Whedon’s alleged conduct. Justice League star Ray Fisher has also accused the director of toxic behavior on set.
Buffy actor Michelle Trachtenberg also claimed that, when she was on the show as a teenager, Whedon wasn’t allowed to be in the same room alone with her.
Whedon has yet to publicly comment on any of the allegations thus far.
