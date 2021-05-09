Florence, Tezos’ Sixth Protocol Upgrade By CoinQuora

Now LIVE: Florence, Tezos’ Sixth Protocol Upgrade
  • Tezos has just released its sixth protocol upgrade called Florence.
  • The update brings a more intuitive smart contract development and amendment process.
  • Recently, the platform has received above 1M contract calls in a month.

Tezos has just released its latest update, Florence, bringing further gas optimizations and twice the maximum operation size. It showcases Tezos’ careful design as well as its on-chain governance model and self-amendment mechanism.

Tezos completed its fifth upgrade called Edo three months ago. It added significant features to the platform, such as tickets, the adoption period, and the Sapling protocol. Now, Florence continues this record, bringing further optimizations, including more intuitive smart contract development and a more reliable amendment process.

The update takes its name from the Renaissance city of Florence, a melting pot of architecture, art, literature, mathematics, music, philosophy, politics, religion, and science. In this same way, the protocol upgrade aims to optimize a common platform where artists, programmers, scientists, architects, and brands can come together to offer NFTs. Tezos terms it a ‘digital renaissance’ and offers its upgrade as a way to complement it.

Tezos’ network activity has grown exponentially in recent months, growing to above 1M contract calls in one month. This was first pushed by its Delphi release and more viable smart contract activity. Its NFT-focused projects are also helping the platform grow as NFT popularity spreads like wildfire globally. Along with this, its rapid development capability, i.e., the latest update comes after just three months of the last one, is also a major reason for its rapid activity expansion.

