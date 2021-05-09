Ethereum price closes in on $4K as Shiba Inu (SHIB) steals Dogecoin’s thunder By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

Ethereum price closes in on $4K as Shiba Inu (SHIB) steals Dogecoin’s thunder

The crypto market has rallied into the weekend as Ether (ETH), Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shibu Inu (SHIB) hit new all-time highs as they lead the pack of altcoins up the market cap mountain.

Much of the excitement behind Dogecoin’s rally has been attributed to the upcoming appearance of Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla (NASDAQ:) and a Dogecoin advocate, on the popular Saturday Night Live comedy sketch show. Ether, on the other hand, continues to rally toward $4,000 as institutional interest in the altcoin soars and the approaching London hard fork have investors feeling extra bullish.

ETH/USDT 4-hour chart. Source: TradingView
DOGE/USDT 4-hour chart. Source: TradingView