EOS Falls 11% In Selloff By Investing.com



EOS Falls 11% In Selloff



Investing.com – was trading at $9.9406 by 00:15 (04:15 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Sunday, down 10.58% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage loss since April 7.

The move downwards pushed EOS’s market cap down to $9.7124B, or 0.40% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, EOS’s market cap was $17.5290B.

EOS had traded in a range of $9.9406 to $11.0945 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, EOS has seen a rise in value, as it gained 60.8%. The volume of EOS traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $7.1923B or 3.24% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $6.2175 to $13.2074 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, EOS is still down 56.74% from its all-time high of $22.98 set on April 29, 2018.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $58,156.9 on the Investing.com Index, up 0.08% on the day.

was trading at $3,843.39 on the Investing.com Index, a gain of 8.82%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $1,094.5871B or 44.96% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $450.5813B or 18.51% of the total cryptocurrency market value.