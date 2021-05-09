Elon Musk: First Host With Aspergers

Elon shared this in his opening monologue.
In his opening monologue, Elon said, “I’m actually making history tonight as the first person with Asperger’s to host SNL — or at least the first to admit it.”
According to WebMD, someone with Asperger’s Syndrome is “just as smart as other folks, but they have more trouble with social skills. They also tend to have an obsessive focus on one topic or perform the same behaviors again and again.”
However, while it’s great that Elon shared this with the world, it is not entirely accurate since Dan Aykroyd, who started off as an SNL cast member, came back to host the show in 2003.
“I was able to overcome it and channel it creatively,” he added.
Still, it’s great to see someone of Elon’s level of fame talking about this on a huge platform like SNL.
BuzzFeed Daily
Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!