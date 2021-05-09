Elon Musk And Grimes On SNL Sketch

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
1

*Long exhale* so hey, Elon Musk was on SNL last night.

Fun fact: I went on a date with someone last week whose dream it is to go on SNL one day — perhaps I merely should have told him to become a billionaire. Anyway, he ended up ghosting, so I’m not really sure what the moral of the story is here.

One of the sketches involved Elon playing Wario, standing on trial for the murder of, ya know, Mario. There was a whole bit that involved reading Wario’s Wiki, it was…I mean….


Elon has sent his millions of followers to harass journalists online multiple times, but okay, sure, L O L.

One of the celebs to join Elon on this nightmare quest was none other than Grimes, aka Elon’s girlfriend, aka mother of X Æ A-12.


Grimes had already teased her appearance on Instagram earlier, writing, “Tune into SNL tonight to watch me try acting!”

Yup, Grimes joined the sketch as Princess Peach.


One of the big questions I have is what Grimes and Elon talk about in their spare time. I am not sure whether this sketch gets me closer or further away from the answer.

In short, Princess Peach is having an affair with Luigi. There are some plumbing jokes, which I personally think belong in…the toilet…(sorry).

The RANGE in this performance.

To be fair, at least Grimes looked like she was having a good time.


Can the same be said of everyone?

You can watch the full sketch here.

