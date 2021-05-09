Home Business Dollar licks wounds after payrolls shock, focus turns to inflation

TOKYO — The dollar languished near a more

than two-month low versus major peers on Monday as investors

continued to assess the implications for monetary policy of a

disappointing U.S. employment report, ahead of inflation data

this week.

The U.S. created only a little more than a quarter of the

jobs that economists had forecast last month and the

unemployment rate unexpectedly ticked higher, pouring cold water

on speculation the pandemic recovery could spark faster

inflation that the Federal Reserve anticipates.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback

against six rivals, stood at 90.178, after dipping as low as

90.128 for the first time since Feb. 26.

Notably, the British pound rallied 0.3%, rising as

high as $1.4036 for the first time since Feb. 25, despite

Scotland’s leader saying another referendum on independence was

inevitable after her party’s resounding election victory.

“The USD’s choppy downtrend can continue this week,”

Commonwealth Bank of Australia strategist Kim Mundy wrote in a

client note, predicting a break above $1.22 for the euro.

“The unexpected slow recovery in the U.S. labor market

reinforces the FOMC’s patient approach to monetary policy,”

while “the improving global economic outlook is a medium-term

weight on the USD.”

The euro rose 0.1% to $1.2172, earlier touching

the highest since Feb. 26 at $1.2177.

The dollar was little changed at 108.57 yen, not

far from its lowest since April 27.

The Aussie dollar ticked 0.1% higher to $0.78535, close to

Friday’s more-than-two-month high of 0.7863.

Canada’s loonie rallied to a fresh 3-1/2-year high

of $1.2111.

In cryptocurrencies, ether changed hands at

$3,918.78 after reaching a record $3,985 on Sunday. The

second-biggest digital token has rallied 41% so far this month.

Bigger rival bitcoin remained stuck around

$58,000, consolidating after retreating as low as $47,004.20 on

April 25 following its surge to a record $64,895.22 in the

middle of that month.

Meanwhile, no. 4 virtual currency dogecoin languished around

$0.56 after losing more than a third of its price on Sunday,

when Elon Musk called the token a “hustle” during his guest-host

spot on the “Saturday Night Live” comedy sketch TV show.

“Musk is probably happy to jump on the joke of what is a

meme(coin), but investors are probably feeling real pain now,”

said Justin d’Anethan, Hong Kong-based head of Exchange Sales at

Diginex, a digital asset exchange.

“The supply is essentially unlimited (for dogecoin), and so

unsustainable long-term. It’s a question of who will sell first

and who will be left holding the bags.”

(Reporting by Kevin Buckland; Editing by Sam Holmes)

