Dollar licks wounds after payrolls shock, focus turns to inflation

TOKYO — The dollar languished near a more

than two-month low versus major peers on Monday as investors

continued to assess the implications for monetary policy of a

disappointing U.S. employment report, ahead of inflation data

this week.

The U.S. created only a little more than a quarter of the

jobs that economists had forecast last month and the

unemployment rate unexpectedly ticked higher, pouring cold water

on speculation the pandemic recovery could spark faster

inflation that the Federal Reserve anticipates.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback

against six rivals, stood at 90.178, after dipping as low as

90.128 for the first time since Feb. 26.

Notably, the British pound rallied 0.3%, rising as

high as $1.4036 for the first time since Feb. 25, despite

Scotland’s leader saying another referendum on independence was

inevitable after her party’s resounding election victory.

“The USD’s choppy downtrend can continue this week,”

Commonwealth Bank of Australia strategist Kim Mundy wrote in a

client note, predicting a break above $1.22 for the euro.

“The unexpected slow recovery in the U.S. labor market

reinforces the FOMC’s patient approach to monetary policy,”