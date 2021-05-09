Dogecoin Used to Pay for Lunar Satellite Mission With SpaceX

Article content

(Bloomberg) — The rise of the cryptocurrency Dogecoin has reached a new level after the token was used to pay for a lunar satellite launch.

SpaceX, Elon Musk’s commercial rocket firm, will embark on a Moon voyage in 2022 carrying a so-called cubesat — a mini-satellite used for space research — from Geometric Energy Corp. that’s been paid for entirely in Dogecoin.

The development is just the latest twist in the saga over the digital token, which started as a joke in 2013 but is now a dominating Internet meme and sitting on a 21,000% rally in the past year. Musk has been a key player in the drama, boosting the price with a succession of tweets in recent months.

The so-called DOGE-1 Mission to the Moon is the first commercial lunar payload in history paid for entirely with Dogecoin, according to a statement from Geometric. The 40-kilogram (88 pounds) cubesat will launch aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket. The company did not specify the amount of Dogecoin involved in the transaction with SpaceX. There was no immediate response to questions emailed after-hours.

Geometric’s website describes the firm as a private Canadian company originally founded to invent renewable energy technologies, and which has since expanded into areas like space.