Dogecoin dumps following mention from Elon Musk on Saturday Night Live By Cointelegraph

Dogecoin dumps following mention from Elon Musk on Saturday Night Live
Meme cryptocurrency Dogecoin finally got its long-awaited shoutout on Saturday Night Live — but despite hodler hopes, the immediate result has been a violent dump.
First teased by entrepreneur and DOGE cheerleader Elon Musk in late April, the Tesla (NASDAQ:) CEO finally mentioned the digital asset on live television tonight in his opening monologue of the sketch comedy show. The reference was a throwaway line from Musk’s mother, who joined him onstage and asked if her Mother’s Day gift would be Dogecoin; Musk replied that it would be.
