DOGE Witnesses Sharp Decline Ahead of Musk’s SNL Debut By CoinQuora

Dogecoin is facing a sharp decline in market cap, highlighting the asset’s volatility. The meme-based crypto lost about $13.47 billion in just three hours.

However, the decline in DOGE’s market cap emerged as the value plunged to $0.67 from the $0.73 all-time high price. As such, CoinMarketCap provides data that indicates the asset’s market cap dropped to $78.76 billion from $92.23 billion recorded three hours earlier on May 8.

In addition, the crypto rally received support from celebrities like Tesla (NASDAQ:) CEO Elon Musk. He always backed the asset through regular tweets. At the same time, the latest record price emerged ahead of Musk’s

This article was first published on coinquora.com

