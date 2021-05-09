Data shows it’s Bitcoin’s jet fuel By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
During an interview with Bloomberg TV on May 3, Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao suggested that (BTC) “is probably less volatile” than the stock prices of Apple (NASDAQ:) and Tesla (NASDAQ:).

Zhao argued that crypto’s volatility was not unlike the stock market, adding: that “volatility is everywhere” and that “it is not unique to crypto.”

60-day historical volatility, BTC vs. stocks. Source: Cointelegraph
The 12 most volatile $200 billion market cap stocks. Source: Investing.com
12-month S&P 500 performance, 5-day chart. Source: TradingView
Bitcoin return and sharpe ratio vs. major assets and indexes. Source: Microstrategy (NASDAQ:)