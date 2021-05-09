Courteney Cox And Daughter Coco Celebrate Mother’s Day

“Happy Mother’s Day to all those out there who are mothers, have been mothers, will be mothers, or love like mothers,” Courteney captioned the video with three black-heart emojis.
In the video, Courteney looked so impressed by her daughter’s singing. Coco sang “Cardigan” perfectly while musician Joel Taylor rocked out on the guitar.
At the end of the clip, Courteney gave Coco a little nudge to show how happy she was to be by her side.
“Ahhhh- mazing!! Go @cocoarquette,” actor Reese Witherspoon commented on the performance, and singer Natasha Beddingfield said, “I love how you’re looking at her. So much love in that look.”
Courteney previously showed off her daughter’s talent when she shared a video of Coco singing “Anyone” by Demi Lovato.
In the caption, Courteney jokingly wrote, “When you have a teenager you barely get to see them. So much negotiating. Coco traded me one song if I let her go to a party. I took it.”
What a beautiful mother-daughter moment! Courteney performing “Cardigan” with her mom is just another reason why Mother’s Day is such an amazing holiday.
