Corn eases from 8-year peak, market eyes USDA supply-demand report

SINGAPORE — Chicago corn futures lost ground on Monday as the market took a breather after a rally to an eight-year high on supply concerns with traders focused on this week’s U.S. supply-demand report for a price direction.

Wheat fell more than 1%, easing for the first time in five sessions while soybeans slid around half a percent.

“Chicago corn prices have jumped and now the market is waiting to see the demand-and-supply situation,” said Phin Ziebell, agribusiness economist at National Australia Bank. “There is reduction in demand from the animal feed sector at these price levels.”

The most-active corn contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was down 0.6% at $7.27-3/4 a bushel by 0250 GMT, after closing up 1.9% on Friday when prices hit a March 2013 high of $7.35-1/4 a bushel.

Wheat fell 1.2% to $7.53 a bushel and soybeans gave up 0.5% to $15.82 a bushel.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is due to issue its supply-demand report on Wednesday.

The USDA is expected to predict U.S. soybean ending stocks will remain tight at 138 million bushels, according to a Reuters poll of analysts.

They projected the agency will reduce its 2020/21 stocks estimate to 117 million bushels from 120 million bushels.