Cardano Climbs 10% In Rally By Investing.com



Cardano Climbs 10% In Rally



Investing.com – was trading at $1.768827 by 09:53 (13:53 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Sunday, up 10.12% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage gain since May 6.

The move upwards pushed Cardano’s market cap up to $56.170734B, or 2.36% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, Cardano’s market cap was $53.291206B.

Cardano had traded in a range of $1.576467 to $1.786037 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, Cardano has seen a rise in value, as it gained 32.29%. The volume of Cardano traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $6.381318B or 2.54% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $1.2757 to $1.7860 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, Cardano is still down 0.96% from its all-time high of $1.79 set on May 9.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $57,141.4 on the Investing.com Index, down 2.89% on the day.

was trading at $3,826.53 on the Investing.com Index, a gain of 5.00%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $1,067.964216B or 44.82% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $440.823350B or 18.50% of the total cryptocurrency market value.