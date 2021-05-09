BTC, ETH, BNB, DOGE, XRP, ADA, DOT, BCH, LTC, UNI By Cointelegraph

Price analysis 5/7: BTC, ETH, BNB, DOGE, XRP, ADA, DOT, BCH, LTC, UNI
Goldman Sachs (NYSE:) has started offering its clients access to (BTC) trading through non-deliverable forwards, according to Bloomberg Law. Max Minton, Goldman’s Asia-Pacific head of digital assets, said that “institutional demand continues to grow significantly in this space.”
Even Citigroup (NYSE:) plans to introduce crypto-related services due to the increasing demand from asset managers and hedge funds. Although inquiries about Bitcoin surged in August 2020, the investment bank has been slow to jump into the crypto market. Citigroup’s global head of foreign exchange, Itay Tuchman told the Financial Times that “crypto is here to stay and that we are just at the very beginning of the market.”
