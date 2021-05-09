BTC, BNB, ADA, LTC, LINK By Cointelegraph



Top 5 cryptocurrencies to watch this week: BTC, BNB, ADA, LTC, LINK



Over the past week, several traders bought Dogecoin (DOGE) leading up to Elon Musk’s Saturday Night Live appearance as they expected a pump. However, the mention of Dogecoin during the monologue by Musk did not produce the rally traders were looking for and professional traders may have dumped their positions on novice traders who were expecting a breakout.

Dogecoin dumped to an intraday low at $0.41 today, losing over 34% from the previous day’s close. Since then, the meme coin has been trying to stage a recovery and has risen to $0.54. The sharp fall in Dogecoin price shows that buying the hype, without any major fundamental reason, could result in stomach-churning volatility.

Crypto market data daily view. Source: Coin360

daily chart. Source: TradingView

BTC/USDT 4-hour chart. Source: TradingView

BNB/USDT daily chart. Source: TradingView

BNB/USDT 4-hour chart. Source: TradingView

ADA/USDT daily chart. Source: TradingView

ADA/USDT 4-hour chart. Source: TradingView

LTC/USDT daily chart. Source: TradingView

LTC/USDT 4-hour chart. Source: TradingView

LINK/USDT daily chart. Source: TradingView

LINK/USDT 4-hour chart. Source: TradingView

Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph