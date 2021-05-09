Bridgewater Associates CFO heads to Bitcoin-focused firm By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
Departing his position as the chief financial officer of Bridgewater Associates, John Dalby will assume the post of chief financial officer for Bitcoin-focused tech and finance company NYDIG.

“The NYDIG team and I are extremely excited to welcome John,” NYDIG CEO and co-founder Robert Gutmann said in a public statement released on Friday. He added: