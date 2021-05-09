Binance CZ Says Cardano Founder and Wyoming Governor Dinner Is Good For Crypto By CoinQuora



Binance CZ Says Cardano Founder and Wyoming Governor Dinner Is Good For Crypto



Founder Charles Hoskinson tweeted a dinner photo with prominent individuals.

The photo includes the Governor of Wyoming and the University of Wyoming President.

Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao said that the dinner is good work toward crypto regulation.

On May 8, 2021, the Founder of Cardano Charles Hoskinson shared a photo in a Tweet. With him are some prominent individuals such as Mark Gordon, the Governor of Wyoming, and Edward Seidel, the President of the University of Wyoming.

Great dinner with the gang: Governor Gordon, Caitlin Long, university of Wyoming president Seidel and Friends pic.twitter.com/LBVmt82NGT — Charles Hoskinson (@IOHK_Charles) May 8, 2021

Hoskinson expressed his delight in his tweet and described it as a “Great dinner with the gang: Governor Gordon, Caitlin Long, University of Wyoming president Seidel and Friends.”

Due to the prominent personalities captured within the image, the Tweet went viral. Many Twitter users including Binance Chief Executive Officer Changpeng Zhao (CZ) commented on the image.

According to CZ,

The more these types of gathering happen, the better relationship the crypto industry has with regulators and governments.

Caitlin Long, the CEO of Avanti Bank & Trust also responded to the Tweet by thanking Hoskinson and saying she’s happy to hear about the progress and ventures they are bringing to Wyoming.

The Crypto Avengers Unmasked.. — HOTEL Cardano Owner – Alfred Bigezdaddy (@bigezdaddy2017) May 8, 2021

A Twitter user found humor in the image and even Tweeted that these are the “Crypto Avengers Unmasked…”

Cardano has consistently been on the headlines due to the innovations that the platform brings. Just recently, the platform has been nominated as the Blockchain Solution of the Year by AIBC Awards.

According to crypto analyst Lark Davis, the price of Cardano might double by August this year as Cardano remains in the spotlight.

