Australia April business conditions hit new peak, March retail sales up

SYDNEY — Australian retailers boasted yet another month of solid sales in March while a measure of business conditions surged to all-time highs in April in a sign the economy was coping well with the end of a government support program for jobs.

Australian retail turnover climbed 1.3% in March from a 1.4% rise in February, largely led by sales at cafes and restaurants hitting a record high, data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) showed on Monday.

Separately, the National Australia Bank’s index of business conditions jumped 8 points to a record +32 in April, with strength reported across most sectors and regions.

The survey’s measure of confidence rose 9 points to +26, also a record.

“The April survey result is simply stunning – with many variables reaching survey highs,” said NAB chief economist Alan Oster.

“The strength in capacity utilization points to an expansion in business investment and ongoing hiring, even as we pass the rebound phase in the economy and move through the JobKeeper hurdle,” Oster added.

Capacity utilization jumped to a very high 85.3% in April, from 82.5% in March.

Despite the strength in recent data, real retail sales volumes fell 0.5% in the March-quarter following a 2.5% jump in the December quarter.