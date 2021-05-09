As Bitcoin’s payment options grow, BTC true future role up for debate By Cointelegraph

As Bitcoin’s payment options grow, BTC true future role up for debate
In an August 2020 paper “Is bitcoin money?” Peter Hazlett and William Luther wrote that there exists only “a small corner of the internet where transactions are routinely conducted with serving as the medium of exchange.” But that corner may be growing into a room, or even a house now.
“Demand for Bitcoin has certainly grown over the last year,” co-author Luther, assistant professor of economics at Florida Atlantic University, told Cointelegraph in a recent conversation. “As new users find themselves with Bitcoin, and existing users find themselves with more Bitcoin, it’s only natural that more people will consider using it to make payments.”
