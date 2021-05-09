American Cancer Society (ACS) Now Accepts DOGE Donations By CoinQuora

  • The American Cancer Society (ACS) now accepts Dogecoin donations.
  • ACS aims to leverage DOGE fame to raise over $1 million for its crypto cancer fund.
  • However, DOGE is not the only crypto ACS accepts.

The American Cancer Society (ACS) has announced that they now accept Dogecoin for all kinds of donations. Thus, donors can send DOGE and other already supported coins to the ACS.

ACS accepts the Dogecoin donations intending to raise $1 million for its crypto cancer fund this year. Meanwhile, how much the ACS has raised since it began accepting donations in cryptocurrency is unknown.

The American Cancer Society tweeted the following:

Also, the ACS mentioned that their fund research potential had reduced drastically to 50% due to the COVID-19 crisis. As a result, it makes it harder for ACS to reach its targets.

Nevertheless, the American Cancer Society believes that the drastic increase of DOGE price nowadays will push it towards achieving its goal. Moreso, ACS thinks the bullish Dogecoin market could influence investors to spend and donate.

Also, it’s worth noting that ACS’s crypto donation network is powered by the Giving Block payment processor. Apart from DOGE, it also accepts BTC, ETH, BCH, LTC and 11 other cryptocurrencies.

Of note, the tweet created a buzz and trended #DoOnlyGoodEveryday. In addition, some DOGE fans posted donation screenshots.

At the time of writing, Dogecoin’s price is $0.549526 with a 24-hour trading volume of $35,214,243,404, according to CoinGecko.

