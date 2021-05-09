$85 million ‘Meebits’ NFT project exploited; attacker nabs $700,000 collectible By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
5

$85 million ‘Meebits’ NFT project exploited; attacker nabs $700,000 collectible

Legendary NFT developers Larva Labs were the victims of an exploit this morning, as an attacker found a way to mint a rare NFT worth over $700,000 from the “Meebits” collection.

The attacker, 0xNietzsche, teased the exploit on Twitter this morning, saying he anticipated making “$300,000 per hour” throughout the duration of the attack. He has since deleted the Tweets, saying that they came off as “douchey.”