1INCH price hits a new high as the top DEX aggregator vies for DeFi dominance By Cointelegraph

As the decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem evolves and expands to encompass the whole of the cryptocurrency sector, the race to become the top decentralized exchange (DEX) aggregator is heating up as new entrants to the field seem to emerge on a weekly basis.

One of the top DEX aggregators that has recently seen its price reach a new record high is 1INCH, a protocol that offers “access to the most liquidity, lowest slippage and best exchange rates across and Binance Smart Chain” according to the projet’s website.

1INCH/USDT 4-hour chart. Source: TradingView
VORTECS™ Score (green) vs. 1INCH price. Source: Cointelegraph Markets Pro