What are the chances BTC is actually overtaken by another crypto? By Cointelegraph



What are the chances BTC is actually overtaken by another crypto?



When the famous Satoshi Nakamoto first designed his masterpiece, few could possibly have imagined the almost $63,500 peak that sent investors into a frenzy. Even these days, the first-ever cryptocurrency’s price feels hard to believe at times and investors might be pinching themselves every now and then. Taking a seat alongside (BTC) on the roller coaster, altcoins like (LTC), Ether (ETH) and (BCH) joined the ride — and, more recently, DeFi giants Polkadot and .

But for the long haul, looking into the crystal ball, it’s difficult to see the future of a coin shrouded in uncertainty. Ray Dalio raised fair points in his critique of Bitcoin, arguing that uncertainties regarding how governments will react to digital assets supplanting fiat currency in utilization are causes for potential concern down the road. He further argued that the Bitcoin blockchain will soon be outdated, and without any central governance to adapt it to emerging blockchain technology, a superior coin could overtake it.

Ariel Shapira is a father, entrepreneur, speaker, cyclist, and serves as founder and CEO of Social-Wisdom, a consulting agency working with Israeli startups and helping them to establish connections with international markets.

