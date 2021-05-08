WallStreetBets Redditors Lose $2.1 Million to Crypto Scammers By CoinQuora



WallStreetBets Redditors Lose $2.1 Million to Crypto Scammers



Members of the Reddit forum WallStreetBets were targeted by crypto scammers

3,451 Binance Coin (BNB), around $2.1 million worth were taken

The scammers offered “WSB Finance” token before it’s listed in exchanges

Recently, members of the r/WallStreetBets subreddit were targeted by a Telegram-based initial coin offering scam. The scammers took $2.1 million dollars worth of Binance Coin (BNB) and never delivered the WSB Finance tokens that they offered.

According to Bloomberg, the pre-mine sale accepted BNB and ETH in exchange for WSB Finance. However, the buyers never received any tokens after sending their BNBs to the scammers’ BNB wallet.

Shortly after, the Telegram scammers announced that there was a problem with the transactions. They urged users to send an equal amount to the wallets again or they would lose their initial investment.

After a while, 3,451 Binance Coin (BNB) was removed from the crypto wallet. As per…

This article was first published on coinquora.com

Continue reading on CoinQuora