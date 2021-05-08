U.S. Fuel Sellers Scramble for Alternatives to Hacked Pipeline

Article content

(Bloomberg) — Gasoline suppliers are rushing to secure alternative methods of delivery to avert fuel shortages from Atlanta to New York after a ransomware attack shut down the nation’s biggest oil-products pipeline.

Traders and fuel shippers are seeking barges and ships to deliver gasoline that would have otherwise been shipped on the Colonial Pipeline system, according to people familiar with the matter. Others are securing tankers to temporarily store gasoline in the U.S. Gulf in the event of a prolonged shut down, they said

Colonial Pipeline halted all operations on its system as a precautionary measure Friday after suffering a cyberattack that affected some of its IT systems, the company said in a statement Saturday. It’s working to restore operations, though no timeline for restart is yet available.

The attack comes just as the nation’s energy industry is preparing to meet stronger fuel demand associated with summer travel. Gasoline demand has grown steadily this year as the nation’s most populous states emerge from lockdowns and ease most economic restrictions that were intended to limit the spread of Covid-19. As more Americans get vaccinated, many are once again commuting to the office, planning summer trips for the first time and booking flights. In preparation, U.S. refiners have been ratcheting up their operations to levels seen before the outbreak devasted oil demand last March.