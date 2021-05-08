Turkish government to track crypto transactions over $1,200 By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
Crypto exchanges with a presence in Turkey must now inform the Financial Crimes Investigation Board, or MASAK, about any crypto transactions over 10,000 Turkish liras ($1,200).

Turkish Minister of Treasury and Finance Lütfi Elvan announced the new policy on a CNN Turk live broadcast last night.