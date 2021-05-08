Top U.S. fuel pipeline operator shuts whole network after cyber attack

Article content

NEW YORK — Top U.S. fuel pipeline operator Colonial Pipeline has shut its entire network after a cyber attack that industry sources said was caused by ransomware software.

Colonial’s network supplies fuel from U.S refiners on the Gulf Coast to the populous eastern and southern United States. The company transports 2.5 million barrels per day of gasoline, diesel, jet fuel and other refined products through 5,500 miles (8,850 km) of pipelines, and transports 45% of East Coast fuel supply.

The malicious software used in the attack was ransomware, two cybersecurity industry sources familiar with the matter said. Ransomware is a type of malware that is designed to lock down systems by encrypting data and demanding payment to regain access. The malware has grown in popularity over the last five years and is most often deployed by cybercriminal groups.

The company shut down systems to contain the threat after learning of the attack on Friday, Colonial said in the statement. That action has temporarily halted operations and affected some of its IT systems, the company said.

Colonial has engaged a third-party cybersecurity firm to launch an investigation and contacted law enforcement and other federal agencies, it said.