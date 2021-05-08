Times Hollywood Miscast A Role

11.

“I absolutely love the film Aliens. However, whichever way you look at it, Jenette Goldstein is not Latinx and she was in brown face. I don’t understand why they couldn’t make a brilliant ballsy white character who Jenette could have played just as well or why they couldn’t cast an appropriate actor in the Vasquez role, or even better why not both? Still love the film and the bad ass females in it and realize it was a product of the time, but it still makes me a bit uncomfortable.”