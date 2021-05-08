Times Hollywood Miscast A Role

We asked the BuzzFeed Community to share the times they thought Hollywood cast the wrong person for a role. Here’s what they had to say.
“Emma Stone in the movie Aloha. I grew up without any actors who looked just like me and I found it really offensive that someone who isn’t Asian or Hawaiian/Pacific Islander played a role that is that ethnicity/race.”
“The one that annoys me the most is Stephen Dorff as Candy Darling in I Shot Andy Warhol. Like, seriously? Candy was a gorgeous, glamorous, trans woman, and they put a man in a dress and called it a day. I get that it was the ’90s and the bar was low, but come on. To this day it’s the only time someone has portrayed her in a movie.”
“Here’s a classic: John Wayne as Genghis Khan in The Conqueror.”
“Twentysomething Jennifer Lawrence playing a weary middle-aged single mother in Joy.”
“When Jake Gyllenhaal played Dastan in Disney’s Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time. I wish they would’ve picked someone of Persian or Iranian heritage to play this role instead of whitewashing it.”
“Remember Dragonball Evolution? Goku, the lead character, is a freaking white boy, Justin Chatwin.”
“I might get backlash here, but Timothée Chalamet and Armie Hammer in Call Me By Your Name. Two non-gay actors playing a homosexual couple in a movie? I’m just sick of it and won’t even go near that film after watching it the first time because of the miscast. There’s also ZERO chemistry between the actors. You know, you don’t have to put a young white cis heterosexual male like Timothée Chalamet in every role just because people simp over him.”
“The entire (non-Arab) cast of the original Disney’s Aladdin.”
“Gary Oldman shuffling around on his goddamn knees playing a little person in Tiptoes. How did that ever happen?”
“Scarlett Johansson as Motoko Kusanagi in Ghost in the Shell.”
“I absolutely love the film Aliens. However, whichever way you look at it, Jenette Goldstein is not Latinx and she was in brown face. I don’t understand why they couldn’t make a brilliant ballsy white character who Jenette could have played just as well or why they couldn’t cast an appropriate actor in the Vasquez role, or even better why not both? Still love the film and the bad ass females in it and realize it was a product of the time, but it still makes me a bit uncomfortable.”
“Pretty much everyone in The Last Airbender movie. Most of the characters were whitewashed and the overall acting was just terrible.”
“In the Jane Eyre novel, Jane is painfully plain while Rochester is middle-aged and homely. These traits are essential to their characters and the overarching meaning of the story. However, almost every movie adaptation of Jane Eyre presents an objectively pretty Jane and a gruff, handsome Rochester. I’m tired of Hollywood’s bias towards conventionally attractive performers.”
“In Fate: The Winx Saga, they cast a WHITE person as Musa, who we all know was an Asian character.”
“When Jared Leto, who is cisgender, played a transgender woman in Dallas Buyers Club.”
“Old school here, but David and Bathsheba‘s casting is questionable. Pale-skinned Gregory Peck plays David, the King of Israel, and red-headed, green-eyed Susan Hayward plays Bathsheba. The movie is actually very good and beautiful to watch, but none of the characters look like they grew up in that part of the world.”
