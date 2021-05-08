Tajik government taps blockchain firm for e-government infrastructure By Cointelegraph

Tajik government taps blockchain firm for e-government infrastructure
President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon is pursuing an ambitious integration of blockchain technology into his government’s ongoing modernization drive.
According to an announcement from smart contract platform Fantom, a new public-private partnership between the Fantom Foundation and the Tajik Ministry of Industry of New Technologies will see the two roll out a range of blockchain-based solutions across nationwide IT infrastructure.
