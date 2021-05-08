Steelworkers Honour the 29th Anniversary of the Westray Mine Disaster

Article content

TORONTO — In the early morning hours of May 9, 1992, an explosion ripped through the Westray coal mine in Plymouth, Nova Scotia. The explosion took the lives of 26 miners and forever changed the lives of the people of Plymouth and many surrounding communities.

The inquiry that followed the disaster made clear that not only was the explosion preventable, but that it was inevitable given the lack of health and safety the owners and operators allowed to go on in the short eight-month life of the mine.

The United Steelworkers union (USW) saw the terrible injustice that had taken place and vowed to work to prevent it ever happening again. After a decade of lobbying, the union was successful in having the federal government change the laws to allow employers to be criminally charged in the death of workers due to negligence.

“The USW has been relentless in having lawmakers and law enforcement take the Westray Law seriously,” said Ken Neumann, USW National Director. “Across Canada, we still see about 1,000 workers lose their lives every single year, with over 260,000 receiving what are often life-altering injuries, just from going to work.”

“During this pandemic, we have seen workers, many in precarious jobs, continuing to work even though they are ill. Strictly enforced COVID protocols and paid sick days would go a long way in protecting vulnerable, frontline workers,” said Marty Warren, USW District 6 (Atlantic provinces and Ontario).