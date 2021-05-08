Sebastian Stan And Lily James In Pam & Tommy Photos

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
2

My brain does not comprehend this.

Sebastian Stan and Lily James are starring in the upcoming Hulu series Pam & Tommy, and they look bloody unrecognizable in new photos.


John Phillips / Getty Images, Jamie Mccarthy / Getty Images


Now, for some reason, I feel the need to remind you what Sebastian and Lily actually look like before we proceed. Here’s Lily…


Jeff Spicer / Getty Images

…And here’s Sebastian…


Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images

…And here’s what they look like as Pam and Tommy:

Here’s a peek at Pam &amp; Tommy, coming to @Hulu. Based on the true scandal that started it all, featuring Lily James, Sebastian Stan and @SethRogen… ready to rewind? #PamAndTommy


Twitter: @pamandtommy

I mean, here’s the real-life Pam and Tommy for reference:


Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic, Inc / Getty Images

Like, excuse me???


Hulu / Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic, Inc / Getty Images

Sir!!!

there were really people out there sceptical about sebastian stan and lily james playing pam and tommy hah


Hulu / Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic, Inc / Getty Images

I have nipple piercings and I can’t tell if Seb’s are real or not.

Oh, also, Seth Rogen is in this series!


Hulu / Seth Rogen

The show is based on the IRL story of Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee’s Honeymoon sex tape being stolen and released on the internet — and I, for one, am very excited.

Don’t mind me, I think I need to go lie down.

TV and Movies

Get all the best moments in pop culture & entertainment delivered to your inbox.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR